CHINIOT: A Tableeghi Jamaat member was killed and another injured by a villager as a result of difference of opinion.

A Tableeghi Jamaat team was residing in a mosque at Asian Village, some 22km from here on Chiniot-Pindi Bhattian Road, to preach the religion for a week. The team was preaching the villagers in a door-to-door campaign while one Ikram Khan of the same village exchanged harsh words over difference of opinion about religious beliefs.

In the Monday night, Ikram attacked the team asleep in the mosque with a sharp-edge agricultural tool.

As a result, one member of Tableeghi Jamaat identified as Wali Rehman of Karachi was killed and another member Abdullah sustained serious injuries. The injured was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in critical condition. Saddar police have registered a case and arrested the acused along with the instrument of murder.

3 held with drugs

GUJRANWALA -The CIA police claimed to have held three drug-peddlers and recovered Charas and opium from their possession here.

According to the CIA, a picket was set up on a tip-off at Pindi Bypass. During checking, police recovered 37kg of Charas and 22kg of opium from three suspects identified as Umer, Noor Elahi and Younus. Investigation is underway.