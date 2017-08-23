/Agencies-SARGODHA/SHEIKHUPURA-At least 11 persons including two women died in various incidents occurred in different areas here on Tuesday.

In Sargodha, three persons including two cops died in different incidents. According to rescue sources, an employee of Pakistan Atomic Energy department Mohammad Farooq, 50, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Chashma Link Canal from Dulewala Bridge. The dead body could not be recovered till filing of this report. In another incident, a policeman identified as Sahil died after falling from a moving train near Sargodha Railway Station. The train was coming from Karachi. Another police inspector Nawab Dogger died on the way to Session Court due to a cardiac arrest.

In Sheikhupura, three labourers suffocated to death in a chemical factory located on Faisalabad Road here on Tuesday. According to rescue sources, the labourers were cleaning a pond in the factory when poisonous gas emitting from water affected them and they fainted. They were taken to local hospital where Faqir Hussain and Waqas Masih were pronounced dead by doctors. Another Nazeer was shifted to a Lahore hospital but he could not survive.

On the other hand, labourer union of the factory protested against the incident and blamed lack of proper ventilation facilities and safety measures for the incident. The Bhiki Police have started investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, an unidentified 25-year-old young man was found hanging with a tree near Upper Chenab Canal. Eye-witnesses said that private parts of the body had been chopped by the killers before hanging the man to death. The Factory Area Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and started investigation to ascertain identity of the deceased and motive behind the murder.

In Faisalabad, four persons including two women allegedly committed suicide in different areas here.

According to media reports, a woman aged 28 committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills due to family row.

One 18-year-old girl, resident of Warispura killed herself by hanging from a ceiling fan due to a dispute over her marriage proposal.

In another report, a man named Waris Ali, 55, swallowed poisonous pills over a family quarrel. The victim was shifted to Allied hospital where he breathed his last.

Similarly, a balloons seller identified as Shakeel Ahmed, 40, committed suicide in disappointment after his wife left his house and settled with her parents.