ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday hosted a family dinner in honour of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan and Begum Kalsoom Nawaz also joined their spouses at the dinner, held here at the residence of Turkish President.

The Prime Minister who arrived here Wednesday afternoon will participate in the fifth meeting of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) on Thursday.–APP