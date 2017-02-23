Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed that India is behind recent terror attacks, reported Waqt News. He was discussing today’s blast in DHA, Lahore, where at least eight people have died and over 35 injured.

While talking to the channel the law minister further said the government wants to conduct the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore, but the enemy of Pakistan does not want this to happen.

“The security has been upgraded of important buildings and sites in Lahore,” he asserted. “Pakistan Army and all Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) will continue this war against terror.”

The provincial law minister said today’s blast in Lahore could be retaliation to Pakistan Army’s operation against militants in Afghanistan. “Those militants have support of Indian intelligence agency RAW,” he asserted.