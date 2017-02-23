PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government relaxed with some conditions the ban on hunting (live catching) of cranes imposed till April 4 through an earlier notification.

Under the conditions, a crane hunting camp would be allowed to catch twenty cranes in a season. The fee for possession of crane would be Rs300 per bird per annum and the fee for establishing crane camps in spring season, 2017 would be Rs5,000 per camp.

Meanwhile, the provincial government also approved amendment in the motor vehicle rules 1969. Under the amendment, for heavy transport vehicles or public service vehicles, Director Transport would serve as licensing authority while for all other vehicles, the district police officer of the district concerned would act as licensing authority. In case of district Peshawar, the senior superintendent of police (Traffic) would serve as licensing authority. Both the departments would also be able to issue international driving licenses in their respective domains.

Similarly, in exercise of the power conferred under Section 8 of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Promotion, Protection and Enforcement of Human Rights Act, 2014, the competent authority constituted an advisory committee comprising of nine members for a period of one year.

The members of the advisory committee would perform such functions in an honorary capacity to assist the directorate in the areas of competence and expertise.