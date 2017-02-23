Pakistan and Turkey have resolved to continue working together on issues of common interest, including the multilateral initiatives to combat growing trends of racism, Islamophobia, and discrimination based on religion and stereotyping against Muslims, Radio Pakistan reported Thursday.

This resolve was expressed in a joint declaration between the two countries issued in Ankara on Thursday.

It stressed the need for resolution of all outstanding differences between Pakistan and India, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir, through a sustained dialogue process and in accordance with UN resolutions.

The declaration reiterated the need for making the United Nations Security Council more representative, democratic, transparent, effective and accountable through comprehensive United Nations Security Council reform process, based on widest possible consensus.

The two sides shall continue military cooperation in spheres of joint defense production and research and development activities.

The two sides will expeditiously complete the work on developing a comprehensive, long-term and forward-looking framework for defense cooperation.

It said that the cooperation shall be enhanced to further promote global disarmament and non-proliferation objectives to safeguard and strengthen international and regional security and promote strategic stability.

In this connection, Turkey appreciates Pakistan’s announcement of adherence to the guidelines of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) which will further the global non-proliferation objective.

It was also agreed to continue cooperation between the police agencies of the two countries and an effective mechanism shall be developed in combating cyber-crimes and transnational organised crimes, and mutual information exchange to prevent these crimes.

The two countries vowed to enhance cooperation in the energy, trade, banking, finance, development, transport, and communication, postal, and telecom sectors.

The declaration also stressed enhanced cooperation in combating the adverse effects of climate change and global warming.

Turkey will provide necessary assistance to the relevant Pakistani authorities in the field of development of social housing projects, with technical expertise, experience sharing and exchange of experts.

The two sides also agreed to enhance interaction between universities and academic institutions and collaboration on higher education scholarships shall be continued.

Both the countries shall work towards recognizing degrees and diplomas within the framework of the laws and regulations of their countries and exchange necessary information on the subject.

Cultural relations between the two countries shall be strengthened through Yunus Emre Cultural Centers which are to commence functions in Karachi and Lahore and Pakistani Cultural Centers which are to be established in Turkey.

Renewal of the Cooperation Protocols among Turkish Radio Television Corporation (TRT), Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) shall re-establish the necessary framework for further cooperation in the field of press and information.

Talking to media after his meeting with the Turkish prime minister, Nawaz said that the operation against terrorism has broken the backbone of the terrorists

"The enemy of Pakistan cannot digest the development in the country and therefore they are targeting soft targets. The enemy wants to sabotage the development process in Pakistan but they will not succeed in their nefarious designs."

To a question, he said that holding of the ECO summit in Pakistan is another success of the country and the confidence of the world.

Answering a question, the prime minister said that the decisions to call Rangers in Punjab and initiation of operation Raddul Fasaad were taken at the Prime Minister's House, "which shows government's determination to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from Pakistani soil."

"Pakistan wants peaceful relations with all neighbours, including India. We should not even think that Pakistan and India can hatch conspiracies against each other."

To a question, he said Afghanistan's soil should not be used against Pakistan and the Afghan government should take necessary steps in this regard.