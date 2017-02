Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Thursday issued notices to 31 news channels for airing misinformation about a bomb blast in Lahore's Gulberg area.

The regulatory body has sought a reply within seven days.

In another statement, Pemra said it had received complaints regarding the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) for airing fake news. "However, Pemra cannot initiate action against PTV as it does not come under the domain of the media watchdog."