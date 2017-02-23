ISLAMABAD - The Journalist bodies on Wednesday agreed to withdraw application against Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman after a successful meeting with the ministers.

A journalist delegation, led by Afzal Butt, met here with Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb over the issue, while State Minister Anusha Rehman was also present in the meeting. They discussed the untoward incident occurred in the Supreme Court with the reporter of a private news channel.

Discussing the issue, Anusha Rehman said she did not know that Azam Gill was a reporter of 7 News and her aim was not to defame him as it was a natural response.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the unfortunate incident Anusha Rehman said Azam Gill was like her brother. "I always keen to have good relations with the journalist community", she added.

Expressing her views, Marriyum Aurangzeb said journalists were part of her team irrespective of the fact whether they belonged to official or private media.

She said PML-N had always struggled for independence of media and basic rights of people, adding media and democracy were interlinked.