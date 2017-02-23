CHARSADDA: Police have foiled a bid, when three suspects were about to enter and attack NADRA office, on Tangi road.

According to police, three suspected motorcyclists opened fire on NADRA office today and tried to enter the office. However police rider squad retaliated and foiled the attempt to attack the office.

Due to retaliatory firing by police, the attackers barged into a nearby home in order to seek shelter. The females present in the house were terrified and they called the police but they escaped eventually.

Police said two motorcycles of the attackers have been taken into the possession, the area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway.