ISLAMABAD: An inquiry had been ordered against the illegal detention and manhandling of journalists, including female journalists, by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials, according to officials on Saturday.

Acting FIA director general Ahmed Latif ordered the inquiry. Islamabad Director Mazharul Haq Kakakhail was asked to investigate the incident and determine who was responsible for the act.

Interior Minister Chaudary Nisar also took notice of the incident and asked for the report of the incident, in which FIA officials, including assistant directors, manhandled two journalists and detained them at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) illegally.

On Friday, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi was brought to Pims hospital by a team of FIA officials for medical assistance after he was arrested by the FIA.