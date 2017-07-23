MULTAN: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz politician Javed Hashmi claimed that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar will not leave PML-N as per his political vision.

While addressing the media today in Multan, Hashmi said “Chaudary Nisar should resign from the ministry but not leave the party.”

He said, “Nisar an asset of PML-N. The minister knows how to maneuver diplomatically amid political circles. Nisar is a reasonable and practical person, who does not want state institutions to clash.”

Today Interior Minister Chaudary Nisar is to hold a press conference at 5pm. There are rumors circulating that he may resign as there is a rift going on between the institutions. Earlier he did not attend a high level meeting called by the Prime Minister after the Supreme Court reserved the verdict.