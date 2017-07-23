The lawyer of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has submitted reply in Supreme Court regarding his job in Dubai based company stating that Prime Minister mentioned his Dubai job and Iqama in nomination papers of 2013.

The written reply has details of Iqama and Sharif’s job.

Prime Minister traveled on same Iqama for number of times to UAE as it mentions that he was chairman of the company, the reply stated.

The legal counselor, Khawaja Haris, has mentioned that the premier did not hide details of his job in nomination papers. The allegation of hiding his job details is not true, the reply mentioned.

The details were mentioned in copy of Prime Minister’s passport documents as there was no separate column for it in nomination papers, the lawyer argued in the submitted reply.

Earlier, In its final report Joint Investigating Report (JIT) mentioned that Prime Minister has remained chairman of Dubai based FZE company till 2014 but did not mention it.