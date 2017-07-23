KARACHI - Prominent Urdu poet and educationist Hasan Akbar Kamal passed away here on Saturday, leaving behind a legacy of national songs and romantic numbers that will keep alive his name for many years to come.

Hasan Akbar Kamal was an English professor who wrote lyrics in perfect Urdu and was loved by three generations because of his easy to remember lyrics.

The deceased turned to song writing in 1979. His first song was composed and sung by Alamgir and is still remembered as one of the best romantic numbers of the era.

Junaid Jamshed and his team at Vital Signs then became students of Hasan Akbar Kamal the lyricist and every album of theirs after the second one had at least one number from the maestro. The Air Force song is still fresh although it has lost its voice and writer in the last 12 months.

Vital Signs’ 3rd album had this brilliant number penned by Hasan Akbar Kamal; the love for your country is described in the best manner and that’s the reason why people still go teary-eyed when the listen to this emotional track.

Though Pakistan don’t won the cricket World Cup in 1996, but Hasan Akbar Kamal’s song, “Hum hein Pakistani hum to jeetein gay” has been making our sportsmen perform to the best of their abilities ever since. No matter what the occasion, whenever the team wins (be it Cricket, Hockey, Squash or Tennis), this song is the first thing we play!

Punjab CM condoles deaths

of Prof Hasan Kamal

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of prominent Urdu poet and educationist Professor Hassan Akbar Kamal.

In a condolence message on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif paid tributes to literary services of professor and said that he had a prominent place in poetry and his services for Urdu literature will be remembered for a long time.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.