Explosion near IG Office in Quetta has killed 5 people and over a dozen people have been injured.

Rescue teams are moving the injured to Quetta's Civil Hospital.

Today explosion took place near inspector general of police office on Gulistan road in Quetta.

According to initial reports from police, a car was laden with explosives and a suicide bomber was driving it towards the IG office.

Security teams have cordoned off the area and started an investigation.

The bomb disposal squad has been called to the site and investigations are under way, a police spokesperson said.

A car is said to have been destroyed and windows of nearby buildings smashed due to the intensity of the blast.

The nature of the blast has not been ascertained yet.

Balochistan government spokesman Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the explosion took place at 9:00 am when the police officers were checking the suspected car. He also said, There were already intelligence reports that an attack would take place near Eid, we had increased security.

According to police, extra security measures had being taken for 'Juma tul wida' (the last friday in ramzan) and Eid ul Fitr.

This is a developing story.