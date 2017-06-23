The federal government has approved twelve mega projects for Gilgit-Baltistan in various areas, including energy, communication and health projects, reported Radio Pakistan Friday.

According to the official sources, ninety-eight billion rupees will be spent on these projects which include 34.5 megawatt Harpo Skardu, 26 MW Sagar Thang Skardu, 20 MW Hanzal, 16 MW Naltar, 5 MW Hasan Abad, and 4 MW Thack Chilas.

The official also informed, fifty-bed cardiac hospital will be constructed in Gilgit, Attabad Tourist Resort will be developed, along with that, Gilgit to Naltar Expressway and Gilgit-Skardu road will also be constructed.

Medical College in Gilgit and technical College in Skardu are also included in these projects, added the official.