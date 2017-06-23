LAHORE–In a new series of events,Thailand has made transit visa mandatory for Pakistani passengers.

Prior to this, the visa was not relevant to passengers on transit basis. Thai Airways and other airline companies now no longer allow to provide boarding card to hundreds of Pakistanis. This has incurred passengers who were set to travel via Thailand to switched to other airlines.

Thailand government has stated that the Pakistanis have to visit the embassy in person to attain the visa, which was previously sent to them by post.

Reports claim that after Europe and United States, Thailand and China will also put in to effect additional limitations on Pakistan in terms of attaining their visa.

As a result of current circumstances, Pakistani passengers visiting US, Europe and Australia will first acquire the transit visa after which their seats will be confirmed.