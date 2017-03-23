PESHAWAR - Five terrorists, including a key commander of banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were killed while two FC soldiers, including a major, also embraced martyrdom during a clash in Lower Orakzai Agency.

The Frontier Constabulary (FC) conducted a raid under Operation Raddul Fasaad in Uttman Khai area of the agency and killed five terrorists, including a key TTP commander identified as Dowrran. During the action, two FC personnel, Major Mudassar Sagheer and Sepohi Matiullah, also embraced martyrdom.

Funeral prayers of the Shaheed Major Mudassar Sagheer and Shaheed Sepoy Matiullah held at the Corps Headquarters Peshawar. Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen. Nazir Ahmed Butt and other civil and military officials attended the funeral prayers. Bodies of the martyred soldiers were shifted to their native areas where they will be buried with full military honour.