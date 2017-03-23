HAFIZABAD-The students and their parents have staged a protest against the privatisation of Government Model Primary School Sagar Khurd and called upon the government to withdraw the decision.

Led by Yaqoob Kharal, the students and their parents raised slogans against the government for its anti-education policy. They said that the contractor has not only demolished the building of the school but also cut down scores of trees on the premises of the institution.

ARREST DEMANDED: The CBA Union TMA Hafizabad has strongly condemned the brutal murder of a sanitary worker in Sheikhupura and called upon the authorities to arrest the accused without further delay to give him deterrent punishment.

MASS CONTACTS: The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has sped up its mass contact campaign here with holding of party meeting meetings.

PTI Central Leader Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, District President Shoaib Hayat Tarar and Mamoon Jafar Tarar have called upon the masses to join PTI to remove sense of deprivation among the people and to rid the country of corrupt rulers.

Addressing the villagers in different villages in connection with mass contact campaign, the party leaders said that all the institutions have been ruined and corruption is rampant in the country. They called upon the masses to prepare to participate in the forthcoming elections with full might to give crushing defeat to the elite class so as to remove poverty, hunger and unemployment.