Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said Saturday that India was the biggest exporter of terrorism in the region.

Expressing his views on the social media website Twitter on Saturday, the Railways minister demanded that the UN and all civilised nations should take notice of India’s “barbaric actions”.

He also tweeted a picture of Lieutenant Arsalan, 22, the officer commanding the newly-established border post in Rajgal, Khyber Agency, martyred in cross-border firing earlier in the day with a couplet praising his sacrifice and bravery.

Saad Rafique also pointed out Indian forces’ recent ceasefire violations along the Working Boundary that left at least six civilians dead and dozens others wounded.

He added that the unbridled Indian troops were involved in all kinds of state and non-state sponsored terrorism.