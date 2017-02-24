RAWALPINDI: A coordination meeting for Army's support during 6th Population and Housing Census was held at Army Air Defence Command Headquarters, Rawalpindi on today.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Zahid Latif Mirza, Commander AAD Command, Secretary Statistics Division, Chairman Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and Senior Civil and Military Officers attended the meeting.

Participants jointly reviewed preparations for successful conduct of 6th Population and Housing Census and expressed their satisfaction on preparations.

Lt Gen Zahid Mirza assured the participants full assistance by Army as per directions from COAS for smooth conduct of Census.