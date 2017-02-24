SADIQABAD : The PPP has rendered numerous sacrifices in war against terrorism and its chairperson had sacrificed her life in the line of struggle for democracy.

PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood said at a meeting with People’s Lawyers Forum tehsil president Abdul Rauf Solangi here the other day.

He said that former PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto and other members of the Bhutto family lost their lives in terror attacks. Similarly, countless workers of the party lost their lives in different terrorist attacks across the country.

On the occasion, he also threw light on successful revival of the party in the South Punjab region, saying the party secretariat has also been established in Sadiqabad which will soon be inaugurated. He also lauded the services of People’s Lawyers Forum for the party.

SADIQABAD UPLIFT REAFFIRMED

The government, in collaboration with the administration, is taking effective steps for renovation of Sadiqabad city.

Talking to media, PML-N district council Haji Hussain Khadim informed that the government has planned launching a plant-saplings campaign in the tehsil. “During the campaign, thousands of saplings will be planted in Sadiqabad so that the residents could be save from falling victim to respiratory diseases usually cause by smoke-emitting vehicles,” he added. He also pointed out that Sadiqabad has become a centre of healthful activities, adding “there is need for collective cooperation to make our surroundings clean.” On the other hand, District Council chairman Ch Shafique Pappa advised the sanitary supervisors to maintain cleanliness in the area. He advised them to ensure removal of heaps of garbage from the city, adding no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.