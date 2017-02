In an aviation accident on the Faisalabad airport runway the pilot and co-pilot of a training aircraft were killed.

Soon after the plane ‘Cessna 162 Skycatcher’ took off, the flight instructor headed for an emergency landing, but the plane got out of control and it was destroyed due to the impact. Flight instructor Maaz and trainee pilot Mohammad Ahmad were killed in the accident.

Investigations are still underway why the plane had to make an emergency landing.