ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the National Assembly against Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for allegedly using official helicopter during a private visit to his constituency over last weekend.

MNA Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the political opponent of the interior minister, has filed the adjournment motion under rule 110 of the “Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the NA, 2007”.

In the motion, Sarwar states that the proceedings of the house should be adjourned to discuss urgent and serious matter of “misuse of public funds and authority” by the interior minister, while visiting his constituency on January 21 in private capacity.

"The interior minister used the government helicopter for travelling to his constituency in order to address a public gathering," the motion said, adding that this clearly showed “blatant misuse of public funds and authority” as under laws of Pakistan no public office holder could use public funds and authority for his/her personal gains.

Separately, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, chairing an important meeting of the party leadership held here on Monday in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi simultaneously, showed deep concerns over the rising casualties of the workers of the Orange Line project and condemned provincial government's ruthless silence. He demanded of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Railways Kh Saad Rfiq to hold inquiry into the incidents.

Furthermore, the PTI leadership expressed condolences and heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives in Parachinar terrorist attack and Gojra train accident.