BANNU:- Two children drowned while swimming at Kurrami River in the district on Sunday. According to details, family members of seven years old Faizan and his five years old cousin Tufail registered a report with the police that the children were missing since long, after which the police searched for the kids and found that they had drowned in the river. The children belonged to the remote Darma Khel Noorani village. Later, bodies of the children were recovered from the river near the village. Locals said that apparently the children had gone to the river to beat the heat where they died after drowning.–Staff Reporter