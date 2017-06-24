CHAKWAL - A 12-year-old boy along with his three teenage sisters and aunt drowned in Mundi Dam, 35 kilometres from here on Friday evening.

Obaid Ullah along with his three sisters Uswah, Hajra, Laraib and his aunt Bushra Rasheed were on their way to adjoining village Joor for iftar when due to hot weather Obaid went into the dam for a swim. He went into deep water and started crying.

The three sisters and aunt also jumped into the dam to save Obaidullah but the water was deep and all five drowned. Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies after hectic efforts. It is reported that safety measures around the dam are inadequate and casualties have occurred in the past.