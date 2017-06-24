QUETTA: Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai has been arrested, who's car ran over a traffic policeman in Quetta on Tuesday.

Traffic Sub-Inspector Haji Ataullah was killed by Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai’s speeding vehicle at GPO Chowk intersection, while he was performing his duty in the middle of the road.

Police took action against the incident when a video of the incident went viral on social media. Earlier to 'hush up' the issue, the police initially registered a criminal case at the Civil Lines Police Station against ‘unidentified persons’.