Army rubbishes Indian claim of attacking Pak posts

Islamabad - The Pakistan Army on Tuesday rejected the claim of the Indian Army that it carried out an “operation” against Pakistani posts along the Line of Control (LoC).

“Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LoC in Naushera Sector and firing by Pakistan Army on civilians across LoC are false,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

According to Indian media reports, the Indian Army on Tuesday launched massive fire assaults and destroyed several Pakistani posts across the LoC that were aiding in infiltration.

“As part of our counter-terrorism strategy and to ensure that infiltration is curbed and initiative remains with us, the Indian Army proactively dominates the LoC,” Hindustan Times quoted India’s Major-Gen AK Narula, Additional Director General, Public Information as saying.

Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan Army destroyed Indian posts in Noushera Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in a befitting response to Indian shelling on civilian population.

In a press statement on Tuesday, “Indians targeted civilians on both sides of the LoC while Pakistani response was restricted to military targets only,” he maintained.

FORMATION COMMANDERS’ CONFERENCE

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday warned that any hostile action anywhere along Pakistan’s frontiers shall be responded most befittingly.

“Notwithstanding our desire for enduring peace with our neighbours, any hostile action anywhere along our frontiers shall be responded most befittingly,” the army chief told the 75th Annual Formation Commanders conference held at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Referring to his recent visits to frontline field formations along Pakistan’s eastern and western frontiers, Gen Bajwa appreciated the high state of operational readiness and morale of troops especially displayed in response to recent border/ceasefire violation.

Gen Bajwa’s remarks come after India claimed to have attacked and destroyed a Pakistani border post along the Line of Control (LoC).

A statement issued by the ISPR said that the army chief presided over the conference which was attended by all general officers of the army.

Participants were briefed on the geo-strategic environment, the progress of operation Raddul Fasaad, operational preparedness against the conventional threat and other matters concerning national security.

The army chief said the state of stability achieved after countless sacrifices by the security forces, law enforcement agencies and by the nation shall be consolidated to have a normalised Pakistan.

The ISPR further said that the conference also deliberated on the situation in FATA, recent measures for better Pak-Afghan border management, impending FATA reforms and reiterated requirement of the reform process in line with aspirations of people of FATA.

The improving situation in Balochistan was also deliberated, said the statement and added that the forum reiterated its resolve to continue meaningful contribution towards stability and progress of Balochistan with the support of its people.

It said that progress of CPEC and security of CPEC projects were discussed with an emphasis to maintain focus on further securing the environment for the timely progress of this vitally significant mega initiative.

The Karachi operation, operations in Punjab and elsewhere will be continued till sustainable stability is achieved, it said.

The participants expressed their complete satisfaction with the steps taken at the army level and expressed their resolve to protect geo and ideological frontiers of the country.

Army rubbishes Indian claim of attacking Pak posts