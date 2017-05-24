United State Congress member stated that Pakistan is not a terrorist country rather a victim of terrorism, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

While another Congress member L. Green stated that Pakistanis have played an important role in American society.

During the Pak-US Friendship Summit, conducted on completion of 70-year friendship between both states, Congress members appreciated role of Pakistani-Americans in US.

L. Green further stated that US will play its role in resolution of Kashmir issue.

“Pakistanis are progressing in every field of life including science, technology and politics,” she added.