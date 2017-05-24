ISLAMABAD: Air Forces Monthly has reported that Pakistan will take delivery of three Saab 2000 Erieye AEW&C aircraft in December this year. The second and third aircraft will be delivered next year. The magazine spoke to the Pakistani Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, in late April regarding the transfers. The new additions will bolster Saab 2000 Erieyes already in service, which serve with 3 Squadron. Pakistan also operates four ZDK-03 AEW&C aircraft that are part of 4 Squadron. Saab announced on May 15, 2017 that it had received an SEK 1.35 billion AEW&C contract. The firm noted, “The order value amounts to SEK 1.35 billion. Deliveries will be made from 2017 until 2020. The order is expected to be booked by Saab within the coming 6 months.” –INP

The value in dollars amounts to around $153 million.

The firm did not disclose the customer, as is its policy. Air Forces Monthly, however, reported “it is likely” that the Saab announcement pertains to the sale to Pakistan.

The United Arab Emirates is also a customer of Saab products. In November 2015, it placed an order for the GlobalEye system.

The UAE ordered two aircraft equipped with a variety of AEW&C systems at a cost of $1.27 billion.