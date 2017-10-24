Islamabad - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Secretary said on Monday that the Saudi Arabia government had offered 5,000 extra Mujalma visas (Hajj visas) to the government of Pakistan for the year 2017, but they could not be used due to the shortage of time for necessary arrangements for Pakistani pilgrim in the Kingdom.

Briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, he said that a request had been made to the Saudia government to enhance the number of visas in the Hajj quota of 2018. He said that the 5,000 Hajj visas were issued by the Saudi embassy in Islamabad on its discretionary authority.

The members showed displeasure over the non-implementation of its recommendations, issued before the Hajj 2017.

However, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Secretary said that the recommendations were received by the ministry late as the federal cabinet had approved the Hajj policy 2017. He assured the members that the committee recommendations would be considered on a priority basis in the future. Some committee members said that a third party audit should be recommended to inquire about the Hajj 2017, its expenditures and utilization of funds etc.

While briefing the committee about the problems faced by the pilgrims while were travelling from Quetta by Pakistan International Airline, the secretary said that the problems occurred due to mismanagement of the national flag carrier. The committee decided to summon the civil aviation officials at the next meeting to discuss the arrangements for the Hajj 2018. The committee recommended that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony will provide details of the last three years hardship Hajj quota issued on the recommendations of the members of the National Assembly.

The committee deferred deliberations on the National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2015, and the Pakistan Minorities Right Commission Bill, 2016, due to the absence of the movers of the said bills.

The National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2015 was moved by Belum Hasnain while the Pakistan Minorities Rights Commission Bill, 2016 was moved by Sanjay Perwani.