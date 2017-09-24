QUETTA - The International Pashtoon Culture Day was celebrated across the Pashtoon belt in Balochistan on Saturday.

Various events were organised in Balochistan’s Pashtoon-dominated districts such as Quetta, Sibi, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Zhob, Loralai, Musa Khail and Sherani to mark the day. On this occasion, Pashtoon men and women wore their traditional attires.

In the provincial capital, the student wing of the PkMAP and the Pashtoon Students Organisation (PSO) organised a ceremony on the lawns of the Science College to celebrate the day. Former senator Abdul Rauf Khan, Quetta Mayor Dr Kalimullah Kakar, Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Dr Hamid Khan Achakzai and student leaders spoke on this occasion. Students from various institutions of the provincial capital attended the Culture Day in large numbers.

Speaking at these events, speakers said that culture did not mean wearing just traditional attires; it was name of a complete set of norms. They reiterated that they would continue their struggle to make Pashto the language of curriculum and strengthen the Pashtoon unity.

Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri said at the concluding ceremonies of Pashto International Seminar and Pashtoon Culture Day that Pashtoons and Balochs were inheritors of this region who had been living here like brothers for centuries and helping each other in testing times. “There is no confrontation between Pashtoons and Balochs; they are living in their own homeland,” asserted the chief minister. He said that people of both ethnicities were victims of terrorism. He praised academics and literary people trying to preserve the culture and languages of Pashtoons, Balochi and Brahvi.

September 23 was declared Pashtoon Culture Day at the Pashto International Conference in Quetta in 2015.