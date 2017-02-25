Federal Minister Chaudhary Nisar has urged the TV channels to not create atmosphere of fear in the country, reported Waqt News.

“After recent spur of terrorism in Pakistan, I want to request media to telecast material which increase hope, positivity and courage among the people, “he said.

He asked for complete blackout of the terrorists from media.

“Whole Pakistan wants to defeat terrorism and in this regard unity is necessary for us,” he said.

The minister further compared the terrorism incidents in Pakistan between 2013 and 2016. “We have come a long way towards stability and media should report this more,” he urged.

“The war against terrorism is not over yet but we have come from 2000 blasts per year to around 600 blasts last year and it is a huge development,” he told media.

He also added that this war is still going on because it is not easy especially with hundreds of kilometers long borders with Afghanistan where keeping check on everything is not easy.

“Media can play its role by not reporting negativity, despair and fear,” he asserted. “Every institute in state have to work hard to win this war,” he reiterated.

Nisar maintained that politics should not be played on terrorism. “It is a point for politics,” he said.