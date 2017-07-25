Pakistan’s high commissioner to India Abdul Basit has decided to take premature retirement from his post.

According to media reports, Basit had apprehensions for giving preference to a junior officer over senior officials by the government.

He has sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The official sources has confirmed that premier has accepted his resignation letter.

Abdul Basit was supposed to retire in April 2018 originally.

The sources stated that Basit took this decision after a junior officer was appointed as Secretary Affairs and senior officers were ignored.

He is serving as high commissioner in India since 2014.