At least 123 died and 100 injured including women and children after an over turned oil tanker caught fire in Ahmad Pur Sharqia area of Bahawalpur today.

According to media reports, the accident occurred after dosens of people from nearby localities gathered to collect oil from the overturned tanker when it blew up. At least 12 motorbikes and six cars passing by also burnt by blaze.

The dead bodies and injured are being shifted to Victoria and CMH Hospitals of Bahawalpur and emergency has been declared in the hospitals.

There is no Burnt Unit in Victoria Hospital due to which death toll is feared to be increased, reports mentioned.

The rescue sources have stated that most of the dead are unrecognisable due to extreme fire. They will become recognisable after DNA test, said the rescue sources.

Around 20 to 25 injured have third degree burns, the media reports stated.

The severely injured are being tried to shift to Multan but due to lack of facilities and ambulances, it is becoming hard, media reported.

While talking to media, Punjab government spokesperson admitted that there is lack of medical facilities in those areas. "The government machinery is doing its best for saving lives," he said.

"The helicopter of Chief Minister is also being sent to the site," he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif took notice of the accident and ordered the concerned authorities to take emergency steps for better treatment of the people.

وزیر اعلیٰ محمد شہباز شریف کا احمد پور شرقیہ بہاولپور کے قریب آئل ٹینکر حادثہ میں قیمتی انسانی جانوں کے ضیاع پردلی دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار. — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) June 25, 2017





The Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa has also taken notice of the accident and ordered military to provide complete assistance to civil administration, ISPR head Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

COAS expresses grief on losses in oil tanker incident. Directed provision of full assistance to civil admn in rescue/relief effort (1 of 2). — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 25, 2017





The Army Aviation Helicopters have been sent to evacuate injured to burn centres and hospitals, Major General further stated.

Army Aviation helicopters sent for evacuation of casualties to hospitals / burn centres. Hospitals placed on high alert. (2 of 2). — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 25, 2017

While talking to media, Motorway Police spokesperson Imran Shah stated that police asked people to stay away from the tanker but people started gathering.

"Someone light cigarette near the tanker causing the fire," he said.

Traffic on highway was blocked by motorway police after the accident, Shah added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan expressed his condolences over accident and ordered his local leadership to provide assistance to injured and their families.

Shocking & heartbreaking tragedy this morning in Ahmedpur Sharkia: oil tanker blaze killing 200. A national tragedy of epic proportions. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 25, 2017





Have asked ldrship present in area to immed assess what assistance can be provided to the injured and to families of victims. https://t.co/E1aTtoocke — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 25, 2017







