HAFIZABAD - A shop was burnt to ashes after a fire broke out due to short-circuit in Sukheke here the other day.

According to police, fire broke out in a shop, owned by Muhammad Arshad in Sukheke, following a short circuit. On information, the Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and overcome the fire with hectic struggle for two hours. The fire, however, reduced the shop and merchandise worth Rs100,000 to ashes.

MOTORBIKE SET ABLAZE

On the other hand, a bike owned by Amir was set ablaze allegedly by his rivals. According to police, Amir had parked his bike outside his house in Anarkali Bazaar when his rivals Khurram along with an accomplice set ablaze the bike. The police are investigating.