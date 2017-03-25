Federal Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar visited Loralai, Balochistan today to attend the passing out ceremony of Frontier Core (FC) today.

Inspector General FC Major General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum and provincial ministers welcomed the minister at Quetta Airport.

Nisar was the chief guest of the ceremony where he will address to passing out cadets.

5,434 cadets including 1,079 local trainees are passing out today.

FC is one of major forces of Pakistan Army fighting against militants in Balochistan and has remained successful in curbing and eliminating the non-state militant actors from the province.

After reaching Quetta, IG FC briefed Interior Minister about the security situation of Balochistan. "FC is running 64 schools in the province where 19,000 children are studying," IG FC told the minister.

Upon this Nisar stated that FC has done remarkable work to maintain peace and stability in Balochistan. "Compact security plan of FC is highly commendable," he said.

While addressing the ceremony, Nisar said that today cadets are entering practical phase of their lives. "You have to bring peace in Balochistan because it not only your national duty but duty for this province," he said.

The minister further added that some elements do not want prosperity and peace in this region but prayers of people of Balochistan and Pakistan are with you. "Allah's blessing is with you," he said.

"You all have to understand agendas of these militants," he said. "Some of them receive money from our enemy and kill innocent people while they themselves spend luxurious lives," Nisar asserted.

"Some elements use the name of religion to spread anarchy in the province," he added.

The interior ministry further stated that people of Balochistan are brothers and sisters of Pakistan forces and will do anything for their security and safety.