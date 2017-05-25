PESHAWAR - As many as three militants including a commander were killed in a US drone strike near the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan on Wednesday.

According to details, a US pilotless plane fired two-missile at a militant compound reportedly at Garvik area of Shawal tehsil of the agency, situated closed to the Pak-Afghan broader.

As a result, at least three militants including Abdullah Kashmiri, a local commander of militants died on the spot.

The political administration of the agency has also confirmed the drone strike. However, it said the attack had conducted from across the border.

This was the third drone strike inside Pakistan since Donald Trump’s becoming the US president in January last.

On April 26, at least 10 suspected TTP militants were killed in a similar strike at Datta Khel town in North Waziristan. So far, more than 3,450 people had been killed in 418 drone strikes in Pakistan since 2004.