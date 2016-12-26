ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday condoled with the Russian Federation the loss of more than 90 lives in a tragic air crash.

“The leadership and the people of Pakistan are deeply grieved and saddened to learn about the tragic crash of Tu-154 aircraft in the Russian Federation today (Sunday), which resulted in the loss of more than 90 valuable lives, including members of the renowned Alexandrov Ensemble,” a Foreign Office statement said.

The Foreign Office also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the friendly people and government of the Russian Federation on part of Pakistani government and people.

“The people of Pakistan share their grief and stand by them as they mourn their irreparable loss,” it added.