According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) a helpline number has been issued by Punjab Rangers in context of ongoing Operation Radul Fassad, reported Waqt News.

“People can directly contact Rangers at 04233220030, in case they see some suspicious activity or individuals in their surrounding,” stated ISPR.

Furthermore masses can contact Rangers on WhatsApp at 0340-88880100. “For online complaints and information the forces can be reached on help@punjabrangers.com,” shared ISPR.

The contact numbers and information have been launched by Pakistan Army to increase the people’s participation in war against militants in urban areas of Pakistan.