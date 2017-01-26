Karachi - All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) will hold a training session of marketing personnel of member publication on 30th January. This was announced by the APNS secretary general Umer Mujib Shami.

According to a press release, he said the session will be held on Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at APNS House, Karachi.

CEO Pak Media Communications (Pvt) Ltd Raihan A Merchant has consented to conduct the training session. His presentation would be structured around use and leverage of data to procure advertisements in print media. The session is intended for senior members of the profession.

The secretary general has requested the publishers of all member publications to attend the event personally or nominate their senior marketing personnel for the above training session which would be beneficial for their marketing efforts