KARACHI: According to the inquiry team committee, headed by Additional IG Rana Sanaullah Abbasi, around 12,000 police officers have ‘suspicious’ records.

The report, compiled in a case pertaining to taking action against police officers involved in criminal activities, was presented to the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry on Wednesday. The bench summoned chief secretary Sindh over the matter.

During court proceedings, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked: “why isn’t action being taken against police high ups?” He further added that do not consider that we are oblivious to all that goes on in Sindh Police.

On July 6, the SC had expressed anger over inaction against high-ups in the Sindh Police who have been involved in illegal activities in Karachi.

The inquiry committee, constituted by the Supreme Court, submitted an interim report over the matter, but the report was devoid of material over any action taken against high-ups in the police department.

Justice Maqbool Baqar said there is a strong grouping in the Sindh Police and it should be eliminated through an indiscriminate scrutiny of activities of Police officials. Hence, the court ordered the report to be submitted within two weeks.

Taking suo motu notice, the Supreme Court found that the police officials were involved in murders, robberies and extortion cases. Despite of FIRs registered against the accused, they continue to relish their high positions. Therefore, the SC had constituted the inquiry committee to take action against such officials.