Swat - Advisor to Prime Minister Ameer Muqam inaugurated University of Swat’s women campus on Tuesday.

Muqam while addressing on the occasion said that during on May 20, 2016 Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif had announced Women University at Swat and here we are inaugurating and laying foundation stone of that university.

“I am very happy that a big demand of the local people is fulfilled and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has approved funds for the university and has initially released Rs900 million for purchasing land while rest of the fund will be released soon”, he said. The advisor further said that it was necessary that women must attain higher education and contribute in different fields to increase the pace of national progress and development. He said that women’s participation would not only double the country’s workforce but would also ensure dedicated teachers, bureaucrats, scientists, engineers and experts in different fields.

He emphasised that besides formal education, focus should also be laid on training and character-building of students.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Mehboob Ur Rehman briefed the gathering about the objectives, functions, sustainability and governance of the women university. The VC said that mostly girls wished to get higher education but their parents did not allow them to study in co-education, adding that today was a bright day as Women University was being established.

He said that the university would be run by female staff from top to bottom. It will very beneficial for female students to get their higher education in women environment, the VC added. He further said that initially the university will launch department of Zoology and Botany at the said campus.

Mismanagement in the inauguration function: The university administration staff had arranged the inauguration ceremony at main campus and rest of the function was arranged at Wadoodia hall. When media and civil society members arrived in the hall, they had no option other than to stand without getting any attention from the university administration as the hall was completely occupied by PML-N workers and supporters while on surroundings of the hall, PML-N youth took their positions and even though the varsity’s own faculty members were standing as no proper seating arrangements were made for the invited guests by the administration.

The workers’ frequent moving from one place to another in front of chief guest disturbed the function and no proper management were made to control the environment. Few PML-N women supporters were present to occupy the chairs. Interestingly, in the inauguration ceremony of Women University, not a single female participated.

Talking to The Nation, civil society members said that all over the world, university has own prestige and honour. The university administration staff is responsible of proper arrangement and no political worker is allowed to sit in the university’s function but under which law Swat University administration permitted political workers and supporters to a university inaugural function, they questioned.