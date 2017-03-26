Chairman of a Chinese power enterprise, Wang Binghua has said that the new Hub coal-fire power plant being constructed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would benefit four million families including the local people after its completion in 2019.

The power plant project, which is one of the “priority projects” under CPEC, is being constructed and invested in by the China Power International Holding Ltd, a subsidiary of China’s State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), and Pakistan’s Hub Power Company Ltd, with a total cost of some $2 billion.

In an interview, Wang said that after the fulfillment of the project, local people will enjoy cheaper electricity and about four million Pakistani families will benefit from the power plant, adding that the coal-fire power plant also adds variety to Pakistan’s energy consumption system so as to help the country ensure its energy security.

“Any country cannot only rely on one sort of energy. Coal-fire power plants, gas filed power plants, solar farms, wind energy, bio-energy or other new energies should all be utilized in order to guarantee its energy security. Therefore, it is necessary for Pakistan to build the coal fire power plant,” Wang said.

“As to the Hub project, our company attached a great number of importances to five issues that are, the plant’s safety, operation reliability, environment friendly standard, economy and adjustability. And I’m confident to say that we are providing an excellent and responsible service to Pakistan since all of the equipments to be used in the project are of top class globally,” said the Chinese entrepreneur.

“We are adopting a super clean’ emission technology which could make the emissions at the plant the same as a gas filed power plant. And with the Hub project, we also plan to build a cement factory nearby so as to utilize all wasted dust produced by the power plant,” he added.

“We come to Pakistan not for the installation of our equipment and to gain profits. We pay more importance to better improving the development of local high-end manufacturing industries so as to make the development sustainable. We also try to group more and more local communities into our project to dispel their worries.”

“We plan to enroll a number of Pakistani graduates and to provide training to them to make them skilled. These local employees will be an important human resource for the country.” Wang said.

According to Wang, the Hub coal fire power plant is expected to be fully operational in August 2019 and it will generate about 9 billion kwh of electricity to the Pakistani national grid annually. It will also create about 10,000 jobs for local people during its construction.



