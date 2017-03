Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will visit Hyderabad on Monday as part of his plans to garner support for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Sindh, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to Senator Rahila Magsi, the prime minister will hold meetings with party leaders and workers besides addressing a public meeting. He will also meet a delegation of farmers and businessmen.

Prime Minister Nawaz is likely to announce a special development package for Hyderabad.