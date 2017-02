SEHWAN: Two bogies of Bolan express have derailed on a railway track near Sehwan Sharif.

According to the railway authorities, two bogies of a train, going from Karachi to Peshawar, derailed near Sehwan. However no loss of life has been reported yet.

On the other hand, several other trains were stopped on their respective railway stations due to this incident. Khushal Express which was on its way from Karachi to Quetta was stopped at Sun railway station. The passengers had to face numerous difficulties due to this incident.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.