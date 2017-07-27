SHEIKHUPURA - A laborer who went missing a couple of days ago was found dead in a pond across the Lahore Road on Wednesday.

Ramzan, a resident of district Sahiwal, was a factory worker and used to live in a rented house in Tiba Rehmat locality with his family. He had gone disappeared unfortunately from his factory’s residence. His family got registered a case in Factory area police station and efforts were made to recover him but to no avail while his body was found in a pound.

Factory area police started investigation.

In a road mishap, one Nishan Ali was killed while crossing the road near fertiliser factory on Lahore road. Housing colony police have started investigation against the absconding driver.