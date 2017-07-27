SHEIKHUPURA - A laborer who went missing a couple of days ago was found dead in a pond across the Lahore Road on Wednesday.
Ramzan, a resident of district Sahiwal, was a factory worker and used to live in a rented house in Tiba Rehmat locality with his family. He had gone disappeared unfortunately from his factory’s residence. His family got registered a case in Factory area police station and efforts were made to recover him but to no avail while his body was found in a pound.
Factory area police started investigation.
In a road mishap, one Nishan Ali was killed while crossing the road near fertiliser factory on Lahore road. Housing colony police have started investigation against the absconding driver.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 27-Jul-2017 here.