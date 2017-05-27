An application for immediate execution of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav has been filed in Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The applicant argued that as Jadhav has pleaded guilty in front of military courts and has not appealed against his death penalty hence he should be hanged immediately.

The decision of giving him death sentence and refusal of diplomatic access are according to Pakistani law, said the applicant.

The application further stated that ICJ did not hold binding jurisdiction over Pakistan.

Pakistan is free to act according to its domestic law, said the applicant.

The application is filed by Advocate Muzammal through Farooq H. Naik in the top court.

On May 18, the UN’s top court ordered Pakistan to stay the execution of an Indian national convicted of spying and running a terrorist network, in a decision hailed by New Delhi.

Pakistan, on the other hand, said the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has not changed the status of Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav’s case in any manner, and India has no substance in the case.

Judges at the ICJ ruled in a unanimous and binding decision that Jadhav must not be put to death by Islamabad until they have had time to pass final judgment in the case.

The court stopped short of ruling on the issue of consular access to Indian embassy officials in Pakistan for Jadhav. Indian Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi admitted to journalists at The Hague that no consular access would be given to Jadhav, pending a final verdict.

The ruling did not favour the arguments of either side but was meant to prevent Pakistan from taking any irrevocable steps before the court can decide whether it has jurisdiction in the case and, later, which side is right or wrong.