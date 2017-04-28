An alleged Pakistani national was reportedly detained by Indian intelligence agencies after he disclosed his identity as an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operative at a New Delhi airport.

Muhammad Ahmad Sheikh Muhammad Rafiq said he wanted to disclose information Pakistan’s premier intelligence after he landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi from Dubai, reported NDTV.

“Hello, I am an ISI agent. But I don't wish to continue any further and want to remain in India,” the newspaper quoted the alleged Pakistani national as saying.

It added that the man’s claim left officials at the airport’s helping desk baffled and they informed the security. The passenger, said to be in his late 30s, was detained immediately following his ‘revelations’.

The NDTV report, citing anonymous officials, said the man claimed he was an ISI operative booked for Nepal’s Khatmandu but had decided to call it a day and remain in India.