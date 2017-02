KARACHI: In an interview to a private channel today on 89th birthday of humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi, his wife told how she prays for him everyday although no celebrations are made.

Bilquis Edhi said: “We never even celebrated his birthday while he was alive.”

“We were unaware of the day he was born. I pray for him every day. Today I will make extra effort to pray for the departed soul,” she added.