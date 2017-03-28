Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah has urged the field commanders of Pakistan Navy to maintain the highest state of preparedness to tackle the confronting challenges and security of maritime boundaries.

He stated this while addressing the concluding session of Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy held at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad on Tuesday. The matters related to operational preparedness, prevailing security situation and developmental plans of Pakistan Navy were reviewed.

Chief of the Naval Staff was given detailed briefings on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans.

While taking stock of the prevalent security environment, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah resolved that in the midst of complex, challenging and evolving contemporary security environment, Pakistan Navy will continue to play a significant role in sustenance of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Naval Chief also reiterated PN’s unflinching resolve and determination to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan against all threats. He also urged the commanders to remain at highest state of preparedness and maintain a constant vigil in their Area of Responsibility (AoR).

Chief of the Naval Staff lauded concerted efforts of all field commanders for successful conduct of Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 at Karachi, wherein more than 37 countries participated with assets and observers which is a clear testimony of the poise and confidence on Pakistan by regional and extra regional countries.

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah also appreciated successful conduct of test launch of Land based anti-ship missile by Pakistan Navy and said that this weapon system has added a new dimension in the operational reach of the Pakistan Navy and PN would be able to further bolster seaward defense of the nation by having the capability of launching long range anti-ship missiles from land.

Besides assessing the war preparedness of Pakistan Navy, the participants of the Conference also reviewed the priorities pertaining to the security of Gwadar Port and maritime components of CPEC.